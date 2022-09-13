SSA revises SPL fixtures

SHILLONG, Sep 12: The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) has revised the fixture for the remaining games of the ongoing Shillong Premier League 2021-22 season. The league will now conclude on September 30. All matches will continue to be held at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds.

The kick-off time has also been revised to 3:15pm barring the last game, which will begin at 3pm in order to accommodate the prize distribution ceremony the crowning of the league champions. Mawlai has virtually lifted this season’s SPL title despite a few matches still left in the league.

The next match of the SPL will take place on Wednesday between fifth-placed Nangkiew Irat SC (16 points) and seventh-placed Malki SC (7). The two sides had met in the first leg on July 19 where Nangkiew were 3-1 victors.