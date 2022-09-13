First ever BDOs conference held in WGH  

Tura, Sep 13: The first ever Block Development Officers’ conference was organized in West Garo Hills district at the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) conference hall on Monday. Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, DRDA West Garo Hills, Tura Swapnil Tembe along with Additional Deputy Commissioner & Project Director, DRDA, Dolrich B G Momin has invited all the Block Development Officers and Programme Officer and Additional Programme Officers (APOs), MGNREGA from the seven blocks in the district to attend the conference.

In his presentation during the conference, the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Swapnil Tembe highlighted the importance and significant role of the block development officers and their tremendous possibility to facilitate sustainable development in the region. Mentioning the implementing points for several important schemes of rural development such as MGNREGS, PMAY, NSAP, etc., he said that these are the fundamental units for rural development and rural areas are where the concerned officers need be to deliver their services for the welfare of the people of the region.

Moreover, he suggested all the officers to renovate the office setting in order to create a better environment for working of office staff and an amicable atmosphere and temperament for the visitors.

Chekame Sangma, BDO, Tikrikilla C & RD Block informed on how they manage team work, coordination and also highlighted the success stories of PMAY-G of the block and Monoranjan Marak, BDO Rongram C & RD Block said that they are focusing on Rural Tourism Aspect and on various ways and means how other programmes can contribute for its successful implementation in the area.

Further, Emanuel Sangma, BDO, Selsella C & RD Block presented the issues and challenges faced by the block with regard to RTI, Complaints, High Courts, etc., including the steps and strategies and plan to overcome these issues and challenges in future. In his presentation, Dr. Uttam Thamo Sangma BDO, Dalu C & RD Block highlighted on the Role of SHGs in promoting and uplifting the Rural Livelihood in the area and about the importance of VLDP and involvement of various line departments and stakeholders in preparation of plans in VLDP success stories of the block in previous years.

Pittingson Sangma BDO, C & RD Block Demdema emphasized on Natural Resource Management, NRMC Trainings and awareness programs on NRMC and various ways to increase NRM works in the area.

Cheman Shira, BDO, Dadenggre informed about the Sustainable Development Goals, its importance and the ways to achieve it through rural development programmes, importance of IT in RD programmes along with success stories of the previous years and Shelley Momin, BDO Gambegre stressed on Rural Sanitation, LGD and its importance and success stories of the previous years.