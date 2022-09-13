Groups oppose alleged conversion of processing unit into PPP mode

Tura, Sep 13: Local groups from North Garo Hills along with the general public on Tuesday held a massive rally at Dainadubi protesting the government’s alleged move of converting the Food Processing Unit in the area into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode.

A large number of school students along with the general public participated in the rally which was organized by local groups from the area like the GSU, DCYO, AIJIF, AAYF, FKJGP, ADE, DEO, Mothers’ Union, MKJDO and others.

Leaders of the organizations during the rally while opposing the government’s move demanded that tender if already floated should be revoked. The groups also demanded the re-instatement of the existing office. Raising the question of corruption taking place at the centre, the leaders also demanded that an inquiry be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find out those responsible for the alleged financial anomalies.

An RTI reply obtained by the groups revealed that several separate sanctions were made towards the centre by the government from the financial years 2021-13 to 2020-21. As per the reply out of the total sanctioned amount of Rs 3,68,05,282/- only Rs 51,31,379/- was submitted as amount deposited as sale proceeds, which is a loss of Rs 3,16,73,903/-.

Meanwhile, a memorandum was also submitted on the same day to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma requesting that the centre remain as it is and not be converted into a PPP Mode. The groups in their memorandum also urged the Chief Minister to take necessary action to improve the centre as well as against corrupted officials if any for the benefit of the people of the region.