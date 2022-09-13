GSU opposes MeECL advertisement for internal recruitment

Tura, Sep 13: The GSU CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak along with the union’s various units and other organizations has opposed the advertisement for internal recruitment for the post of Administrative Assistant in the MeECL and demanded instead, that entry level recruitment procedure is adopted for the same.

The decision to oppose the advertisement was taken in a meeting held in the office of the GSU, Eastern Zone with various leaders of organizations on September 9.

In its letter jointly submitted to the Director of Corporate Affairs, MeECL Shillong and the Chief Engineer in West Garo Hills, the union said that the MeECL authorities should prefer to recruit potential and deserving candidates from outside the organization to give job opportunities to the educated youths of the state.

“The practice of internal recruitment has resulted in zero Garo candidates filling up the position for decades,” the union said.

The union urged the authorities to revoke the advertisement and put out a fresh and non-internal one while warning that it would be compelled to resort to agitation if it was not complied with.