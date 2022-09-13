Zimbabwe’s Raza creates history

Agencies

Dubai, Sep 12: Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made history by becoming the first Zimbabwe player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. Raza beat New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner and England Test skipper Ben Stokes to claim the monthly award for August, with the 36-year-old scoring three ODI centuries during the month alone.
“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC – more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award,” said Raza.
Raza’s three centuries for the month came against world-class attacks, with the right-hander’s unbeaten 135 against Bangladesh at the start of the month arguably the pick of the lot. (IANS)

