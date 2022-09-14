Nadda’s accolades for BJP’s Bengal unit for successful march to secretariat agitation

Kolkata, Sep 14 : There might be differences in opinion in the political circles in West Bengal on the greater future impact of the BJP’s march to state secretariat against corruption issues, but leaders of the saffron brigade have received accolades from the party leadership for the same.

Sources said that the party’s state president, Sukanta Majumdar received a telephone call from the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda on Tuesday night.

“Besides congratulating Majumdar for leading the successful march to the state secretariat agitation programme on Tuesday, Nadda also advised him to conduct similar agitational porogrammes in the coming days. Our state president was also advised by Nadda to specially focus on the different corruption issues against the state government and the ruling Trinamool congress like teachers’ recruitment irregularities scam, coal smuggling and cattle smuggling, among others,” confirmed a state committee member of BJP in West Bengal.

Majumdar will complete his first year as the state BJP president in West Bengal on September 20.

“So, for him Tuesday’s march to Nabanna was an acid test and he successfully passed that by leading the agitation remaining in the forefront. Now there might be debates in the political circle on the long-run impact of this agitation. But the accolades from the central leadership will surely act as a morale booster,” the state committee member said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Majumdar along with party legislator Agnimitra Pual led BJP supporters proceeding towards the state secretariat of Nabanna from Santragachi. After the huge police contingent stopped them near Howrah Maidan, Majumdar immediately staged a sit-in demonstration.

By that time, the area had turned into a virtual battlefield because of clashes between BJP supporters and the police personnel.

The police resorted to baton charging and water-cannons to disperse the agitated BJP supporters, who retaliated with brickbats and bamboo poles.

Finally, the police resorted to firing of teargas shells to dispel the mob.

Failing to persuade Majumdar from refraining from the sit-in demonstration, the police finally arrested him.

However, he and the other arrested leaders of BJP including Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, were released on late Tuesday evening following an order of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court. (IANS)