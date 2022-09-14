PM Modi, Bhutan King discuss bilateral issues

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping relations between India and Bhutan, a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations.”