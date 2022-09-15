Malki stage comeback to beat Nangkiew 3-1

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: Malki SC pulled off a spectacular victory after coming from a goal down to beat Nangkiew Irat SC 3-1 in their Shillong Premier League 2021-22 match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Wednesday.

Nangkiew Irat broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a goal by Damehun Syih before Emboklang Nongkhlaw (18’), Sanborlang Marwein (37’) and Marchsterfield Marbaniang (73’) brought Malki back to claim a win.

Fifth-placed Nangkiew Irat, with 16 points, could have moved up to fourth ahead of Ryntih SC but looked out of sorts against seventh-placed Malki, who have 7 points. In the first leg, Nangkiew Irat were 3-1 victors.

The opening goal came for Nangkiew Irat after a ball picked out Syih on the left. Syih was helped by Malki’s Lucas Syngkli losing his balance, allowing him free access into the box where he placed the ball low past Malki reserve goalkeeper Iostar Thabah.

It was through the young Nongkhlaw, who sauntered up the left flank, that the equaliser was scored, with the No 10 given plenty of space to move up the pitch. He then spotted Nangkiew goalie Guidle Syiemlieh off his line and curled the ball over the custodian for his maiden goal of the season, which also made him the 70th scorer this season’s league.

Nangkiew then had a goal disallowed for offside before Marwein took the lead for Malki.

Syiemlieh also did not have a great time at goal against his former side, with a couple of errors nearly leading to more goals for Malki but he made a good save to deny Nongkhlaw a second goal in the 70th minute.

Malki were not to be denied a few minutes later, though, with a strong Nikle Ryntathiang cross from the left going across the face of goal, beating defenders and the keeper, before being tapped in by Marbaniang at the far post.

Five minutes later there was some ragged defending by Nangkiew Irat but they just managed to hoick the ball up the pitch. Chanmitre Thma then had a golden chance to pull a goal back for his team but his attempt ended up going over the crossbar.

In stoppage time, Shaibor Nongrum tested Thabah who punched the danger away; the goalkeeper was not brimming with confidence but coach Amit Rai’s gamble to pick him today proved to be the right one as he delivered on the trust shown in him.

Nangkiew finished with 10 men on the pitch after Sunevening Iawphniaw lashed out at a Malki player and was given a red card.

On Thursday, Mawkhar SC will take on Shillong Lajong FC at the same venue at 3:15 pm.