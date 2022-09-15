India eves defeat England by 8 wickets

DERBY, Sep 14: Opener Smriti Mandhana hit a stroke-filled unbeaten fifty after off-spinner Sneh Rana scalped three wickets to hand India women a comprehensive nine-wicket win over England in the second T20 International and level the series 1-1 here.

England’s decision to bat first on Tuesday night backfired as the Indian bowlers reduced the hosts to 54/5 inside 10 overs.

England found the going tough early on, losing wickets at regular intervals before teenager Freya Kemp (51* off 37 balls) and Maia Bouchier (34 off 26) shared 65 runs for the sixth wicket to resurrect their innings.

But once Rana broke the dangerous-looking partnership, taking the wicket of Bouchier stumped by Richa Ghosh in the 18th over, the writing was on the wall for England.

Kemp picked up 23 runs in the remaining 15 balls in the company of Sophie Ecclestone to take England to 142 for six.

Rana returned figures of 3/24 from four overs, while Renuka Singh (1/30) and Deepti Sharma (1/21) chipped in with a wicket each.

India began their chase in a fine fashion with Mandhana (79* off 53 balls) and Shafali Verma (20) adding 55 runs in the first six overs.

Ecclestone dismissed Verma, who hipped back to the bowler for a fine caught and bowled opportunity.

Dayalan Hemalatha (9) once again disappointed as Freya Davies cleaned her up 16 balls later.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (29 not out off 22) then joined her deputy Mandhana at the crease and the duo played effortlessly, stitching unconquered 69 runs for the third wicket to comple the formalities as India 146 for two in 16.4 overs. (PTI)