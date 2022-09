Tura, Sep 15: The Sweets and Confectionaries Association of Tura has said that the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce and arrested Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak had nothing to do with the rise in prices of sweets and confectionaries in the town.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the association informed that the hike in prices was done only at the behest of the association members in view of the steep production cost as well as the price of ingredients.