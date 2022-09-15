Ticket sale for T20 cricket match in two phases: ACA

Guwahati, Sep 15: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced that the first phase of sale of tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, scheduled to be held at the ACA Stadium at Barsapara here on October 2, would start from Friday.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, ACA president Ramen Dutta and ACA secretary Devajit Saikia informed that total 20,489 tickets would be released for sale with about 15000 tickets to be sold in the first phase through the online mode (BookMyShow) from 11 am on September 16.

During the second phase, another 5,000 tickets will be sold from September 26.

Hard copies of the tickets will be available at Nehru Stadium on September 25 even as the association has also made arrangements for home delivery of tickets, the ACA office-bearers said.

The association would also distribute an allotted set of tickets to its affiliated units in the state as well as other cricket associations in the Northeast and country.

The rates of tickets (for general public) have been fixed from a discounted rate of Rs 475 (for students) to a maximum of Rs 6000 (south stand first floor).

Other rates fixed are Rs 1500 (east stand second floor), Rs 2000 (west stand first floor), Rs 2000 (east stand first floor), Rs 2000 (north stand top floor) and Rs 2000 (south stand top floor); Rs 3000 (west stand ground floor; east stand ground floor); Rs 3500 (north stand ground floor, south stand ground floor); Rs 4000 (north stand second floor, south second floor).

The state-of-the-art stadium has a seating capacity of 38,654 seats.

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said that preparations for the match are underway on a war footing with the ground to be handed over to the BCCI authorities on September 18.