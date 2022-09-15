North East Bishops pledge to fight climate change

Guwahati/Shillong, Sep 15 : The Catholic Bishops of North East India have taken pledge to fight climate change in North East India and care for God’s Creation in the Annual Regional Pastoral Conference held at Jubilee Memorial Hall of North East Diocesan Social Service Society, here from 12 to 15 September.

Introducing the theme of the conference, Climate Change in North East India and Care for God’s Creation, the Secretary General of North East India Regional Bishops’ Council (NEIRBC) and the Bishop of Kohima diocese, James Thoppil, said, “One part of the country is going through severe drought and other part experiencing flood. This is happening because of our greed and the kinds of choices we have made”.

The annual conference, held after a gap of two years due to pandemic, was attended by over 150 participants from all the fifteen dioceses of North East India., according to a Press release.

Reminding the participants of the grim reality of climate change in the world and northeast region in particular, the President of NEIRBC and the Archbishop of Guwahati, John Moolachira highlighted, “As a young priest, I used to travel through dense forests to reach some of our centres. Now after 35-40 years, when I travel through the same roads, there is no trace of a forest. Settlements have sprung up. Timber is cut off and sold outside the region by unscrupulous elements with either the connivance or negligence of government machinery”.

“As a result of this, the hills and plains have become barren and rivulets dried up, rains have become either too much or too little. When it rains the fertile soils are washed away due to flood, garbage is everywhere and life in towns is unhygienic, pollutants in the cities and towns flow freely into our rivers and water ways, pesticides and fertilizers are used widely and the water in the rivers has become dangerous for use for man, birds, fish and animals”.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural function, Bishop Allwyn D’Silva, Auxiliary Bishop from Bombay Archdiocese, exhorted the participants to enliven the faith through the restoration of ecological relationships. “We can see and are living through a time of increasing crisis of humanity. The reality of North East India is proof of the dangerous climate change reality in the country. We can ill afford to disregard this ecological crisis and climate change.”

Attended by thirteen Bishops of the region, the four-day animation included presentation of scientific papers, panel discussion, group discussion and reporting on topics pertinent to the theme of the conference.

Professor, Abani Kumar Bhagabati from Guwahati University presented a paper on the environmental issues and challenges in North East India and Professor Vincent T Darlong, Agricultural Scientist from Martin Luther Christian University, Shillong, spoke of pathways to conservation and caring for Mother Earth. Dr Mukesh K. Srivastava, Assistant Professor at National Institute of Rural Development, Guwahati dealt with soil and water conservation in North East India and Dr Ujjal Deka Baruah from the Dept of Geography, Cotton University, Guwahati highlighted the phenomenon of recurring floods and landslides in the region, their causes and preventive measures. Prof Lukose P. J from Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati presented a vision for the church to tackle the climate crisis in the region.

To understand the role and responsibility of the church to address the concerns arising from climate change, papers were presented by environmentalists from the region.

Father Robert Athickal from the Society of Jesus (SJ), Director of Tarumitra Bio-reserve, highlighted the significance of Laudato Si for North East India and a need for an eco-spirituality for our times. Father Andew Xavier SDB, Green Promotor of Dimapur Salesian Province, presented practical tips for early habit formation in green living.

In the panel discussion on the theme of the conference, Fathers Chacko Karinthayal, Director of Shalom Centre, Dimapur, John Paranmimalil SDB, Director of Don Bosco Institute, Guwahati, Jose Kuzhikkattuthaze SVD, Director of Sanskrit-North East Institute for Cultural Research, Guwahati and Walter Fernandes SJ, Director of North Eastern Social Research Centre, Guwahati, discussed about climate change and response from the perspective of pastoral apostolate, educational apostolate, social apostolate and from the perspective of indigenous community.