Audience jodo yatra: Naga Shaurya on a padayatra ahead of his next film

Hyderabad, Sep 16 : Embarking on padayatras is common for politicians. But in a first of sorts for the film industry, Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya has hit the road on foot to promote his upcoming movie ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’.
The 7-day walkathon from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam aims to promote his latest movie ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ coming in theatres on 23rd of this month.
Reaching Vijayawada on day 3, Friday, Naga Shaurya didn’t take a break, even though it was raining. The onlookers say: “Shaurya, what dedication!”
Anish R. Krishna has directed the movie, while Usha Mulpuri produced it on Ira Creations. Shirley Setia is the female lead.
IANS
