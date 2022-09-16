Audience jodo yatra: Naga Shaurya on a padayatra ahead of his next film

When it comes to promoting their movies, film stars usually don’t go beyond the rigmarole of stage events and jetsetting city tours. However, Naga Shaurya is literally turning heads as he embarked on a state-wide padayatra in Andhra Pradesh.

The 7-day walkathon from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam aims to promote his latest movie ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ coming in theatres on 23rd of this month.

Reaching Vijayawada on day 3, Friday, Naga Shaurya didn’t take a break, even though it was raining. The onlookers say: “Shaurya, what dedication!”

Anish R. Krishna has directed the movie, while Usha Mulpuri produced it on Ira Creations. Shirley Setia is the female lead.

IANS