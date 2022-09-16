India crush Nepal 4-0 to lift SAFF U-17 title

NEW DELHI, Sep 15: Defending champions India produced a clinical performance to retain their SAFF U-17 Championship title as they crushed 10-man Nepal 4-0 in the final, in Colombo.

Boby Singh, Korou Singh, captain Vanlalpeka Guite, and Aman scored a goal each, to shape a resounding victory in India’s favour.

In the group league, Nepal had defeated India 3-1.

However, in the final, India looked a side eager to take complete charge of proceedings from the word go. They managed to get the lead in the 18th minute through Boby, who headed it into goal at the far post following a nice passage of play between Ricky Meetei and Guite. The latter sailed a cross towards the goalscorer.

Guite was in the thick of things again 12 minutes later, getting another assist, as he played a through ball to Korou Singh, who rounded the keeper and slotted it home.

Nepal’s frustration surfaced in the 39th minute, when Nepal captain Prashant Laksam elbowed Danny Laishram in the back after the two tangled up in a challenge – with a red card shown by the referee.

With the man advantage, India saw out the rest of the first half, before resuming proceedings after the change of ends. Soon enough, Guite netted a goal of his own in the 63rd minute, when his cross from the left swerved into the top corner handing India a 3-0 lead.

Nepal’s second half substitute Dhan Singh created a couple of chances for his side in the closing minutes, but his efforts were in vain.

At the other end, India’s second half substitute Aman added salt to Nepal’s wounds in injury time, netting the fourth goal after being set through behind the Nepal defence.

India skipper Guite was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, while goalkeeper Sahil won the Best Goalkeeper award.

Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes hailed the team’s effort. “I am extremely proud of my boys. There has been a lot of hard work put in, and every support staff, and player deserves equal credit. (PTI)