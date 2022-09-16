Lajong clear relegation with 1-0 win against Mawkhar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Shillong Lajong FC found themselves safe from relegation after registering a tight 1-0 win over Mawkhar SC in their Shillong Premier League match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Thursday. Lajong earned their victory thanks to Henry F Nongneng’s solitary goal of the game in the 77th minute.

The result means Malki SC and Mawkhar will end the season in the drop zone regardless of outcome of the final round of matches. With a game each to play, Lajong have 14 points, Malki 10 and Mawkhar 6.

Mawkhar conceded numerous fouls and corners in the second half which resulted in a 77th minute goal – Nongneng’s elevated jump in the box allowing him to head home a Samuel Vanlalpeka corner kick.

Earlier, there was little in the way of excitement in the first half, though there was a moment at around the half hour mark where Lajong, with a free-kick on the edge of the box, had four shots in rapid succession, three of which were blocked by defenders and the last sent wide.

On Friday, Ryntih (17 points) face Langsning FC (22) at 3:15pm. Their first leg meeting on July 21 ended 1-1.