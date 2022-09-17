Dreams do come true, says Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of himself with director Gautham Vasudev Menon and music director A. R. Rahman.

He wrote: “Yes, I wrote and sang for A. R. Rahman! Manifest and dreams do come true!

“I was trying so hard to keep this to myself, those who watched ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu would already know, but now I can tell the world!”

“During my speech at the ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’ audio launch, I happened to sing a verse dedicated to A. R. Rahman in front of him. The next thing I know, I’m sitting with the legend himself in his studio and making this track!”

“True fanboy moment ! ‘Venthu Thaninthath Kaadu’ in theatres now. My Tamil debut as an actor and a rapper! #bucketlist #ARR #VTK”