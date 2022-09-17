Govt apprises HC of new relocation site for Harijans

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The state government has submitted before the High Court of Meghalaya that an alternative piece of land has been identified in the European Ward for the relocation of the residents of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

During the hearing, the government also informed the High Court that a high-level meeting will be held on September 22 in this regard.

“The matter has been lingering for quite some time. Other sites had been identified earlier. It is hoped that both the State and the appellant resolve the matter as expeditiously as possible,” the High Court said.