19 applications received for creation of new C&RD blocks

SHILLONG, Sep 16: C&RD Minister Hamletson Dohling on Thursday informed the House that 19 applications have been received for the creation of 19 C&RD blocks.

Replying to a query from Lambor Malngiang during the Question Hour, Dohling said that the applications are being examined.

Earlier, he informed that the government has not received any application for creation of new block in Purakhasia area.

It was also informed that the government has spent around Rs 12 crore for the creation of a new C&RD block.