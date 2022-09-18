Rangdajied United end Mawlai’s winning streak

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 17: Rangdajied United FC ended Mawlai SC’s outstanding unbeaten streak in the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 after a thrilling 3-2 win at the MFA Turf in Polo Grounds, on Saturday.

Mawlai nearly brought themselves back into the game but goals by Rangdajied’s Wanlamsuk Nongkhlaw (21’P), Oresterwell Langshiang (24’) and Dibormi Kassar (53’) ensured a slim victory. Mawlai’s scorers were Oversharp Iawphniaw (26’) and Sambor Kharsahnoh (81’).

Before the game, Rangdajied were placed second with 22 points while this year’s Shillong Premier League champions Mawlai had 32. Mawlai had beaten Rangdajied 1-0 in the reverse fixture on July 25. Although the battle for the title is over and done with, Rangdajed are still battling Langsning (25 points) for second place.

Coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh chose to give several previously benched players an opportunity. Rangdajied, on the other hand, made just two changes.

Despite the changes, it was the largely second string Mawlai who made the early attacking moves.

Rangdajied, therefore, got their opening goal against the run of play after Donborlang Nongkynrih fouled Nongkhlaw in the box and the RUFC No 9 converted easily.

Nongkhlaw was also involved in the second goal after he stole the ball away after running up behind Mawlai goalkeeper Ferdinand Makri and passed it to Langshiang, who scored from six yards out.

However, Mawlai showed that their second team was prepared to give a good fight, with Iawphniaw pulling one back just two minutes later. He received a long ball on the left flank and cruised into the middle before unleashing his shot from just outside the box which went low past Aibormiky Suchiang, who was in goal for Rangdajied stalwart Banshanlang Sten.

Rangdajied’s defence was a little too generous to Remark Kharmalki too, with the Mawlai player able to move unhindered in the 45th minute all the way from the halfway line deep into the RUFC territory but his attempt was put out for a corner.

In the second half, Nongkhlaw had two shots within the first 90 seconds but one was wide and the other went straight to Makri. Rangdajied got their third goal less than 10 minutes later, however, as Kassar headed home a Langshiang corner kick to make it 3-1.

It was in the second half that Syiemlieh brought in a few of his more reliable players, such as Pynbha Suting and Donlad Diengdoh, but, in the end, it was one of the more inexperienced players in the form of Kharsahnoh who scored.

His goal came after a Dajiedlang Wanshnong corner burst through Suchiang’s gloves and Kharsahnoh headed it into the back of the net.

On Tuesday, Malki SC and Shillong Lajong FC will play their last match of the season. Lajong had beaten Malki in the first leg after a stoppage time goal on July 23.