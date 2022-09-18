Vijayan meets Bommai in B’luru, discusses major railway projects

Bengaluru, Sep 18:Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his official residence here.

According to sources, both discussed the roadblocks to major railway projects between the two states. Vijayan was accorded a warm welcome by CM Bommai.

On arrival, Vijayan was honoured with the traditional ‘Mysuru Peta’ headgear and sandalwood garland. The leaders discussed the rail projects between Mysuru – Thalassery, and Nilambur – Nanjangud.

The Kerala government is eager to extend the proposed high speed rail route till Mangaluru city from Kerala, sources said.

The meeting is in continuation of the South Zone Committee convention of South Indian Chief Ministers at Thiruvananthapuram, sources said. (IANS)