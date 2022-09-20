Madrid win derby, stay perfect in La Liga

MADRID, Sep 19: Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior didn’t hesitate after Real Madrid opened the scoring at the Metropolitano stadium.

The Brazilian duo went toward one of the corner flags and began doing their samba-like dance moves near the Atlético Madrid fans.

With its young Brazilians not backing away from their dancing, Madrid beat city rival Atlético 2-1 in the Spanish league to extend its perfect start to the season.

Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored first-half goals as the defending champions won their ninth match in a row in all competitions.

The result restored Madrid as the league leader after it had been overtaken by Barcelona on Saturday following the Catalan club’s 3-0 win against Elche for its fifth straight victory. Madrid leads Barcelona by two points.

Atlético’s second league loss came despite using Antoine Griezmann from the start for the first time this season. Coach Diego Simeone had been adding the France forward only after the 60-minute mark amid a contractual dispute in which Atlético would reportedly have to pay extra to Barcelona if Griezmann played a certain number of minutes in the season.

Rodrygo opened the scoring with a neat one-timer from inside the area after a perfect lob by midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni over the defense in the 18th minute. Valverde added to the lead off the rebound of a shot by Vinícius that hit the post in a 36th-minute breakaway after an assist by Luka Modric. Valverde, who has scored in three straight games, celebrated his goal by doing a yoga pose.

Atlético pulled one closer in the 83rd with a goal from Mario Hermoso, who was sent off in stoppage time for an altercation with a Madrid player inside the area.

Sevilla’s struggles continued with a 1-1 draw at Villarreal, leaving the club near the relegation zone and increasing the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui.

It was Sevilla’s seventh game without a win in eight matches in all competitions.

Sevilla took the lead with a goal by Óliver Torres in the eighth minute after an assist by Isco Alarcón, but Álex Baena equalized for the hosts in the 51st.

Real Betis joined Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only teams with five league wins by coming from behind to defeat Girona 2-1.

Borja Iglesias scored for the hosts in the 15th and 71st minutes, after Girona had opened the scoring with Arnau Martínez in the seventh.

Getafe won 2-0 at 10-man Osasuna for its second consecutive win after a poor start to the season.

Real Sociedad rebounded from a loss at Getafe by beating Espanyol 2-1 at home with first-half goals by Alexander Sorloth and Brais Méndez. (AP)