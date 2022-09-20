Palaniswami to meet Amit Shah today

Chennai, Sep 20 : AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This is the first time that Palaniswami is meeting a senior BJP leader after the controversial general body of the AIADMK on July 11 in which the former chief coordinator of the party, O. Panneerselvam was expelled from the party.

During his previous visit to the national capital for the farewell function of former President Ramnath Kovind, Palaniswami did not meet any senior BJP leader.

It is to be noted that the AIADMK is part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu and the BJP is trying to forge an alliance between the Panneerselvam faction and Palaniswami faction of the party. The BJP is also keen that former aide of late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa, V.K. Sasikala, and her nephew and Chairman of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) were brought back into the party fold.

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and deposed leader of the AIADMK, Panneerselvam (OPS) is in Varanasi for the religious rituals of his wife who passed away last year. (IANS)