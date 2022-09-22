College, up-gradation of PHC sought at Dainadubi

Tura, Sep 22: Combined organizations from Dainadubi in North Garo Hills recently submitted two separate memorandums to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma seeking the sanction of a college for the area as well as the up-gradation of the Dainadubi Primary Health Centre, along with a 108 ambulance service.

The combined groups comprising the GSU, GSMC, AAYF, FKJGP, FAF, AHAM, ADE, AIJIF and the Public Joint Action Committee besides others, submitted the separate memorandums to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during his recent visit to the area on September 21.

With regard to their demand for the sanction of a college for the area the groups pointed out that many students from many villages under Mendipathar constituency including Rongjeng become drop outs as they are unable to pursue higher studies due to the absence of a college in the area.

“This is because their parents cannot afford the price of lodging and other miscellaneous expenditure. They managed to complete their 10+2 at Bangsi Apal Higher Secondary School and return to their villages to settle down in the absence of any other options,” the groups said, adding the sanction of a college would greatly change the situation.

On the demand regarding the Dainadubi PHC, the groups informed that the centre needs immediate up-gradation as though the building has been completed necessary infrastructure and equipments are yet to be installed and the centre is yet to be made functional. They demanded that it be up-graded to a Community Health Centre.

Besides its up-gradation to a CHC, the groups also demanded a 108 Emergency Ambulance Service to be stationed at Resubelpara, as well as the setting up of a Trauma Centre at the centre.