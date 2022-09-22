16-year-old sent to JJB after 16-year-old girlfriend delivers baby

Williamnagar, Sep 22: A 16 year old boy from the district of East Garo Hills was brought before the principal magistrate this afternoon after his girl friend of the same age had delivered a baby in the Williamnagar Civil Hospital yesterday afternoon.

The incident was reported by the Civil Hospital authorities to the police after the girl was brought to them on the verge of delivering the child.

The filing of the case led to the 16-year-old boy being taken into custody before being brought before the magistrate and sent to the care of the Juvenile Justice Board(JJB).