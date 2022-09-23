7 injured in bus mishap near Phulbari

Tura, Sep 23: At least 7 persons were injured when a bus turned turtle near the village of Rajpur under Phulbari PS in West Garo Hills (WGH) at about 2:10 PM this afternoon, Sep 23.

As per reports, the bus was on its way to Tikrikilla from Tura when it met with an accident. Fearing for their lives, the driver and conductor of the bus in question fled from the scene.

Local sources added that at least 7 persons were injured in the incident, though none seriously. Of the seven injured 4 were rushed towards New Bhaitbari PHC while another three were sent to the Phulbari CHC.

“There may have been others injured but they were taken in private vehicles after the incident. However we were not informed if they suffered injuries. We will be able to provide more details once available,” informed the source.