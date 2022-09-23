Fireman Badon Sing Tham of Sohra Fire Station clinched the gold medal in the 5,000 metres event after winning silver in 1500 metres earlier in the day,

during the 1st All India Fire Service Sports and Fire Meet 2022, in Delhi, from September 22 to 24. Later, fireman Baniaikyrsoi Khongwir of Upper Shillong

Fire Station, bagged gold in Arm Wrestling (90 Kg).