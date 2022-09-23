India A hammer NZ A by seven wickets

Chennai, Sep 22: Right-arm pacers Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Sen shared seven wickets between themselves as India A beat New Zealand A by seven wickets in the first unofficial One-Day game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, India A were straightaway on top of the match as Thakur (4/32) and Sen (3/30) wreaked havoc against the New Zealand A batting line-up, who were soon bowled out for 167 in 40.2 overs.

In reply, collective contributions with the bat, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Rajat Patidar (45*), meant India A chased down the total in 31.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

Thakur castled Chad Bowes with the one swinging in late and had wicket-keeper Dane Cleaver caught off a short ball at fine leg to end his first spell of four overs with 2/7.

Kuldeep, who was a net bowler for the Indian team in Men’s T20 Asia Cup in the UAE, took his first wicket by trapping Joe Carter lbw and two balls later, had Rachin Ravindra caught behind. He then had Tom Bruce caught at slip as the visitors were 27/5 in 7.3 overs.

Michael Rippon (61) and Joe Walker (36) added 89 runs for the ninth wicket and rescued New Zealand A from 74/8 to being 167 all out.

In reply, opener Prithvi Shaw made a 24-ball 17 but was caught at square leg off Matthew Fisher. Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi (31) put on a stand of 56 runs for the second wicket.

Rajat Patidar came to the crease alongside captain Sanju Samson. Patidar struck an unbeaten 45 off 41 balls with the help of seven fours.

Samson hit the winning runs with an six over long-on to remain unconquered on 29. (IANS)