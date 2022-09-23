GSMC welcomes Govt’s move on B-Mahal areas

Tura, Sep 23: The GSMC from Pedaldoba in West Garo Hills on Friday welcomed the move by the GHADC and the government, to revoke the earlier decision taken by former Council CEM Benedic R Marak on B-Mahal areas.

In its memorandum given to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the committee, while appreciating both the GHADC and the government, said that the people were very happy to welcome the developmental projects under the MIDC and the MTDC, adding however, that none of the MDCs have met the B-Mahal residents to confirm the kind of developments that are being implemented. Pointing out that there are not many lands under B-Mahal areas where there is no settlement, the committee urged the GHADC to sensitize the people on the matter.

The committee also raised the 50 years of pending border dispute in the area between Meghalaya and Assam and highlighted various disputed areas like Kuring, Pedaldoba, Fakimara, Borjhora, Takurbila, Sualmari etc, all of which need to be immediately resolved. According to the committee, instances of encroachments from the Assam side are evident with authorities from the neighbouring state even constructing several infrastructures inside Meghalaya. The committee added that the Jinjiram river which lies between the two states has also aided encroachment as people from Assam regularly cross over ultimately settling in Meghalaya.

Pointing out that people from the area have been suffering due to the long pending border dispute, the committee urged the government to pay a site visit immediately and take steps to resolve the issue at the earliest.