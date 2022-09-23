Assam job drive: Appointment letters given to 11,236 recruits across 24 depts

Guwahati, Sep 23: The Assam government on Friday distributed appointment letters among 11,236 recruits across 24 government departments at a ceremonial programme at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara here.

Distributing the appointment letters, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this was the third phase of recruitment ever since his government was formed in May 2021.

The job drive, the government claims is in line with its ‘mission’ of providing one lakh jobs by this year. With today’s addition of 11,236 appointents, the Sarma-led government has recruited as many as 38,973 candidates so far.

“Of the over 27,000 appointments made, 4779 posts were regularised in the first year while as many as 22,958 recruits were given appointment letters for posts in 11 departments on May 14 this year,” Sarma said, reiterating that the state government has put in place a fair and transparent recruitment process in government departments.

The chief minister also took a dig at cynics questioning the legality of the ongoing recruitment process to 26,000 Grade III and IV posts, by asserting that the “government would step down, if a single appointment is found illegal”.

Saying that the appointments made today were a reward to the candidates for a year of sheer perseverance, he further motivated those who could not make the cut to keep burning midnight oil in the days to come.

“A new battalion will be set up in the forest department and so I urge the candidates who could not clear the exam to keep trying,” the chief minister said.

Later, taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “As part of our commitment to provide government jobs to one lakh youths in our sate, distributed appointment letters to 11,236 recruits in 24 departments. We carried out the entire recruitment process purely on merit and in a transparent manner.”

“Urge the new recruits to work with dedication and help in fighting corruption,” he added.

The chief minister further informed that the recruitment process for filling up 26,000 Class III and IV posts has already been initiated and that an advertisement for 10,000 more posts would be published soon and steps would be taken for self-employment of two lakh youths.