Muslims and integration

Appreciably, an attempt is being made by the RSS to facilitate reconciliation with Muslims. Five Muslim intellectuals held talks with Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at his own initiative in the national capital this week. This is a continuing process set in motion by the RSS of late. The ruling BJP, mighty as it is, is guided largely by the RSS. Admittedly though, the RSS is not the last word on India. India has an elected leader, an institution by itself that represents the people’s will and aspirations. Such leaders emerge from a lot of churning — other than those propelled by dynasts. Prime Minister Modi had made it clear at the outset in 2014 that the Indian Constitution will be his Gita. His emphasis, rightly, was on rule of law and not religion. The Constitution gives equal rights to all citizens. This presents Muslims an opportunity to reassess the scenario, position themselves to engage more positively in all spheres and ensure integration with the rest of the society.

In integration, however, there exists a huge deficit. Fighting against the establishment will have a high price to pay. Indulgences like Modi-baiting cannot be developed into an art in every election without one being mindful of collateral damage. Christians and Parsis have negotiated with the Indian system despite all its defects and not allowed religion to overshadow national concerns. Christians as a community are guided by the wisdom of the church while Islam is set against the anachronisms of the mullahs. These hotheads made a mess out of Afghanistan where disaster at its worst. Hinduism is an all-encompassing religion and holds aloft the concept of Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam (world is one family). Some leaders of entities like the Hindu Mahasabha or the Viswa Hindu Parishad with leaders like Pravin Togadia are spitting venom and vitiating the atmosphere. By contrast, the RSS conducts itself in a responsible manner. It is changing with the times.

Mohan Bhagwat had stated that the RSS treated all Indians in the wider framework of ‘Hindus’. He ruled that Hindu outfits need not go and search for an idol inside every mosque to raise a new issue a la the Babri Masjid. Bhagwat is now making an attempt to solve issues like the Gyanvapi, erected in Varanasi by Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669 after demolishing a Siva temple. Hindus insist on prayers on the outer wall of the mosque, where a temple exists. The matter is before court, which is the normal way to go about to solve contentious issues. Saner counsel must prevail on the part of all. Problems arise when and where there’s a deficit of this.