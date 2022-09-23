Public apathy is shocking

Editor,

JP Chyne’s letter The MDA Puzzle (ST Sep 22, 2022) like that of a few others is hard hitting though humorous. I wonder why such writings do not appear to have any impact on the public who are enduring the tyranny. The easiest tool to tame the malpractitioners is to insist on their Accountability both on technical and financial grounds as per the Rule Book which unambiguously specifies that everybody who handles public money should follow. Above all, ethics should play a conspicuous role, when public figures justify their action.

On the Dome Collapse, the contractors, who worked for maximum gain with least spending, should not be blamed. The ability to extract maximum and best output from them indicates the capability and efficacy of the Supervising Engineers. They should also have basic knowledge about the strength of the materials and the structure.

Yours etc,,

BC Biswas,

Guwahati – 5.

Bold initiative in SCO by India

Editor,

India and all participating members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) deliberated on the regional security situation and want to enhance trade and connectivity in the summit which will meet next year in India. It was also decided that India would take the initiative for new SCO working group on traditional medicines. In April 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) inaugurated its Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) in Gujarat. This is the first and only global center by WHO for traditional treatment.

It is indeed a welcome move by WHO to establish the Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar to usher in a new era of traditional medicines globally. The centre will start the practice of traditional medicine in the world in the next 25 years. PM Modi along with the Mauritius PM laid the foundation stone for the Centre in the presence of WHO, DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. This is the first of its kind WHO, GCTM. It will go a long way in enhancing wellness in society. Traditional medicine in India is often defined as including practices and therapies such as Yoga, Ayurveda, Siddha — that have been part of Indian tradition historically. Other alternative medical practices include homeopathy that have become part of Indian tradition over the years. Ayurveda and Yoga are practised widely across the country; the Siddha system is followed predominantly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala; the Sowa-Rigpa system is practised mainly in Leh-Ladakh and Himalayan regions such as Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Darjeeling, Lahaul and Spiti. India has committed an estimated $250 million to support the GCTM’s establishment, infrastructure and operations. The GCTM will focus on evidence-based research, innovation, and data analysis to optimise the contribution of traditional medicine to global health. Its main focus will be to develop norms, standards and guidelines in technical areas relating to traditional medicine.

Jamnagar has been chosen due to some factors. An interim office of the GCTM is planned to be set up at the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) which is in Jamnagar. The Central Public Works Department is expected to set up the office by July 31, at an estimated cost of Rs 13.49 crore. ITRA, supported by the Gujarat government and financed by the central government, is the first University to offer education and training in the field of Ayurveda across the world, according to the Ministry of AYUSH. The University is a WHO collaborating centre for traditional medicines. The WHO and the central government are also aiming at using technology and innovation, such as artificial intelligence, to map traditional medicine trends, innovations and patents, linking to WHO’s Innovation Hub.

India is also one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world.

At the SCO summit PM Modi promoted India’s innovation, start -up model and stressed that India is focussing on a people-centric development model and is supporting innovation in every sector so that and today there are over 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in the country. It is worth mentioning that once (Late) President Pranab Mukherjee had expressed regret for not initiating this start- up programme when he was finance minister. PM Modi also explained how India is going to be a manufacturing hub and will generate the maximum jobs in the country.

After overcoming Covid the world is exploring new areas of research and sustainable health practices. Due to climate change the world faces several problems including food shortage for which definite steps are needed to be taken. India with its vast diversity of ecology and geography is best placed to practice sustainable agriculture.

Yours etc.,

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Via email

Shocking silence

Editor,

JP Chyne’s letter is indicative of a society that has lost its moral spine. How can there be silence on the collapse of a dome in the heart of democracy where people’s issues are to be taken up? It only means that people are themselves quite happy with the prevailing culture of corruption. Meghalaya really deserves the Government it gets because Democracy as someone rightly said is a lot of hard work. Other than teachers protesting for non-payment of their salaries have we ever seen anyone staging a dharna on a public issue that is unrelated to their personal welfare? We are a selfish society and such societies deserve an autocrat at the helm. We should be grateful that Conrad Sangma is not a dictator. Things could be worse.

Yours etc.,

Julian Diengdoh,

Via email