Assembly elections: Saffron party hunts for candidates

SHILLONG, Sep 24: The state unit of the BJP is conducting a survey for the selection of candidates for Assembly elections, due early next year.

Once selected, the list of the prospecting candidates will be sent to the central leadership for finalisation of the names.

BJP’s state vice president Dipayan Chakraborty on Saturday said many new people have decided to join the party with the intent to contest the elections. They are working in the field, he said.

“A survey is being conducted (by the party). After the exercise, the party’s State Election Committee will sit for a discussion and send all the names to Delhi. The names of the candidates will be finalised there,” Chakraborty said.

The BJP was afflicted by internal rumblings in recent times. Now, there seems to be a conflict among some ticket aspirants. Party leaders M Kharkrang and Michael Kharsyntiew are both seeking to contest the polls from the North Shillong seat.

Chakraborty played down the perceived fight for tickets.

“This is someone’s individual statement. We do not have anything to do with it. The BJP is a disciplined party and we will take note of those who will go to the media without information,” he said.

He claimed some MLAs of other parties will join the BJP. He said their consultations and discussions are on with senior BJP leaders.

“They have their own issues, so I cannot give any numbers now as to how many of them will be actually joining. But some MLAs will be joining us,” he said, adding, “The joining of the sitting MLAs from ruling and opposition parties will boost the image of the BJP.”

On the BJP’s threat to pull out of the government, he said, “We have not received any information.”