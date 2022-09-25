Mukul makes no bones about MDA’s ‘failures’

MAWKYRWAT/SHILLONG, Sep 24: Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government accusing the coalition leaders of failing to complete big projects, giving away land to Assam, besides being unable to declare the result of the police recruitment since 2019 and lying to people while satisfying their greed.

In the ‘lying’ jibe, Mukul made special reference to remarks of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who had said MLAs and election candidates have always made fools of the electorates and they get easily fooled. Although Tynsong had mentioned that this was a problem.

Sangma was speaking to a large gathering at Saitsnad Playground in Mawlangwir village near Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills, where a public meeting was held.

More than 8,000 people have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) under the leadership of former FKJGP leader Sounder Strong Cajee, who had joined the TMC recently.

Sangma also trained his guns on the BJP, a partner in the MDA coalition, for trying to win the favour of citizens in view of the 2023 Assembly polls by raising matters on how Meghalaya is being looted.

Claiming that the BJP is not doing anything to correct such activity, the TMC leader said, “If there was a looting by the party in power, why the BJP is still in power.

Are they not responsible to take cognizance of these irregularities which amount to robbing the state and its people? Are they not duty bound to act as per the law”.

Raking the issue of casinos and gambling in Meghalaya, the Leader of the Opposition contended that the government does not function in sync with the people’s faith.

“Today when we talk about faith, we should take pride in what we believe. But this government does not go in sync with our way of life and our faith. Do you want our Meghalaya to be the den of gambling where all kinds of sins are committed,” Sangma said.

Recalling Tynsong’s statement about politicians fooling the people, he said, “You heard the incumbent Deputy CM spilling the beans that they are habitual liars. You heard his statement where he presented all the politicians, may be the NPP and others in the government, but not us (TMC). We don’t belong to that bunch. We have demonstrated our faith, the faith in ourselves and we do not have to lie.”

The Opposition leader told the gathering that the TMC will form the government in 2023 with some like-minded parties, while also asserting that the BJP will be thrown out.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the TMC Meghalaya Unit, Charles Pyngrope, confirmed the office-bearers of TMC Mawkyrwat Constituency with Sounder Strong Cajee being elected as its president and Remdor Shylla as general secretary. It was also declared that Cajee will be the TMC candidate from Mawkyrwat in 2023 polls.