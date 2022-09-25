Audio of threat to official by NPP worker goes viral

TURA, Sep 24: An audio recording of a conversation between an apparent NPP leader and an Assistant Program Officer (APO) from South West Garo Hills (SWGH) has gone viral after it was posted by a resident of the region.

The audio clip went viral on Friday.

The entire conversation, which sees the vice president of NPP SWGH continually abuse the APO has left residents fuming with many other block employees coming forward to complain over the highhandedness of NPP workers and leaders in almost all the C&RD Blocks of the region.

As per the contents of the audio, the call was made by the APO to the NPP leader after he missed his earlier call.

Immediately after the call is received, the NPP leader can be heard abusing the APO. The reason for the anger was the alleged rejection of an application for a post in the Block where the APO works.

The leader can be heard stating that even the CM receives his call and he has powerful connections in the party. He even claimed that the former BDO of the C&RD Block was removed at their calling while threatening to do the same to the APO as well.

In the entire conversation which lasts close to five minutes, the APO continues to ask the NPP leader of his fault as he had no power in the recruitment process.

The unnamed NPP leader refused to listen and continued his barb till the end of the conversation.

The incident, which purportedly is not the only such case, has made residents question the NPP leadership system which seems to be blatantly misusing power owing to the fact that the party is the leader in the current government.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a BDO of the Garo Hills region stated that this has become the norm in the Block offices as they are forced, on a regular basis, to listen to the whims of the party workers.

“The workers speak to the MLAs or ministers and seek his intervention into the matter. We are left helpless as we have no other option than to obey no matter how bad the situation may turn out to be. They keep hounding us in the office and complain if we are unwilling to listen to their words,” said the BDO on the condition of anonymity.

The BDO added that they could hardly use any discretion without being interrupted either by the minister or their workers.

“In almost everything they have to have a say. Whether it be MGNREGA projects or PMAY houses or even bill distribution. Everything is controlled by them. We are only there to provide our signatures to what they demand,” added the BDO.

Other BDOs who were spoken to related similar stories of party interference in their work, be it by the MLAs themselves or their workers.

A resident after hearing through the entire conversation online felt that power had gone to the head of the NPP workers MLAs and that is why they not only misbehave but threaten anyone doing government duty with dire consequences if their diktat is not followed.

“They have gotten away too many times with such behaviour as the minister or MLA has been condoning their actions. The assent of such acts needed to be stopped right at the beginning but now it may just be too late for the party to mend their ways,” said the resident who too didn’t want to be identified.

Similar thoughts emanated from most social media users who listened to the audio clip.