No solution in sight to Shillong traffic blues

SHILLONG, Sep 24: The problem of traffic snarls in the congested Shillong is getting worse by the day.

There is no immediate solution in sight. The widening of the narrow roads could have partially solved the problem but the state government does not seem to have any such plans. The Shillong Traffic Police is somehow regulating traffic.

Recently, Director General of Police LR Bishnoi had said the police were getting assistance from Home Guards to deal with the problem. He said although certain points of the narrow roads are changed, the problem of traffic jam remains.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vivek Syiem, who along with other officials inspected the chaotic Upper Shillong area, identified “overtaking” as one of the main reasons behind traffic jam.

“Even a two-minute logjam leads to a huge traffic jam,” Syiem said.

The stretch from Mawiong to Upper Shillong will have huge traffic jam on Saturdays. The police are augmenting personnel and flying squads to regulate traffic, he added.