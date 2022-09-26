Abusive NPP leader terminated

Tura, Sep 26: The NPP leader from South West Garo Hills who tried to use his clout to abuse a Block official even to the extent of threatening him with transfer, has been terminated from his post.

NPP Block Vice President of 55-Salmanpara Constituency, Linus Rema was terminated from his post on September 24, by the Block President.

Earlier, Rema in a phone conversation had tried to intimidate an Assistant Programme Officer (APO) of the Zikzak Block abusing him with expletives and swear words as well as threatening to transfer him, merely because he had not received his call. The audio recording of the phone conversation which immediately went viral had sparked anger among many social media users.

Meanwhile, the termination of Rema from his post has also been intimated to the District party President through a letter from the Block President.