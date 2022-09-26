Cong high command thought Rajasthan is Punjab but checkmated

New Delhi, Sep 26: As drana unfolded in Jaipur on Sunday, the Congress top leadership seems committed the same mistake as it did in Punjab, but did not anticipate that MLAs will go against high command unlike in Punjab where a majority of legislators went with its wishes.
State minister Pratap Khachriyawas said: “We have all the right to choose our leader and we will decide our leader.”
These MLAs reached the residence of Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to submit their resignation.
Khachriyawas said that their only demand is that the new Chief Minister should be from those 101 MLAs who helped in saving the government during the rebellion and not from those who were a part of the rebels.
IANS
