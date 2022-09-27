Post-mortem report suggests Ankita died of suffocation, drowning

Ankita (19), who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, was reported missing a few days ago. On Saturday morning, her body was recovered. Ankita had reportedly refused to provide ‘special service’ to the guests at the resort owned by Pulkit Arya.

The post-mortem of Ankita’s body has been done by a panel of four doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh. The detailed post-mortem report was received by the SIT on Monday evening.

Ankita’s relatives were demanding to make her report public, so the report was also made available to them late on Monday evening.

Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar said that the cause of death has been given as suffocation and drowning in the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the SIT visited the resort, collected evidence and recorded the statements of the staff. Now preparations are being made to take the accused on remand. The SIT is preparing to take the three accused arrested including Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the murder case, on remand. An application for this can be filed in the court on Tuesday.