Rangdajied Utd beat Ryntih 4-2, climb to second place

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: Rangdajied United FC clinched a thrilling 4-2 win against Ryntih SC to take provisional second place in the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 standings at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Monday.

For Rangdajied United, Donboklang Lyngdoh (45’+2, 57’), Niawkorlang Kyndiah (48’P) and Wansiewdor Nengnong (82’) were the scorers, while Ryntih were earned both their goals through Ebormi Buam (25’) and Sheen Sohktung (63’).

With 28 points in the standings, Rangdajied have reclaimed second place which means that Langsning FC (25 points) will still need to defeat Mawlai SC in the season-ending match on Friday in order to finish runners-up.

Prior to kick-off, a minute’s silence was observed by match officials, players and others at the ground to honour the memory of Banshanlang Kharbyngar, a local referee who passed away on Friday.

The last match of this season’s SPL will be held on Friday between Langsning FC and Mawlai SC, at 3pm, followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

Sports and Youth Affairs minister Banteidor Lyngdoh will attend the occasion as chief guest.

Mawlai had won the first leg meeting against Langsning 2-0 on 27 June.