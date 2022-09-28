Group questions road project implementation under MGNREGA  

Tura, Sep 28: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) from Williamnagar on Wednesday questioned the implementation of a MGNREGA road project under Samanda C&RD Block, alleging that the project has not been completed and only half of the road has been constructed.

The project in question is the construction of a jeepable road from Denggagre to Matchakolgre village, which the organization claims has not been carried out as per the original project list.

“As per a reply to an RTI, the length of the project should have been 400 metres, but only 200 metres of the road has been constructed. The project should also include a drainage system but that too is missing,” the organization said.

According to the organization, following repeated complaints by villagers, Block officials on August 10, this year, visited the site and conducted a spot inquiry of the construction, where it was assured that the remaining construction would be completed at the earliest. However, the organization claimed that neither has work been re-started on the project till date nor have any of the block officials visited the site again.