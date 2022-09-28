MBA to conduct 1st phase of Jr basketball natls

SHILLONG, Sep 27: The Meghalaya Basketball Association (MBA) will be conducting the 1st phase of the 72nd Junior National Basketball Championship 2022 at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Indoor Basketball Court, Shillong from October 14 to 17.

According to a statement issued by the MBA, the championship will be conducted on a league basis and the top 3 teams (men and women) will qualify for the final phase of the competition scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from December 21 to 28.

Meanwhile, the selection trials for the state teams (men and women) will be conducted on October 1 at the JN Sports Complex Basketball Courts from 6:30 am onwards followed by training sessions from October 3 onwards.

Only players born between 01.01.2003 and 01.01.2006 will be eligible to participate in the trials. Players are requested to produce their birth certificate, Aadhar, and Class X admit card as proof of age.

Prannoy enters Top 15 of BWF Rankings

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 27: Ace Indian shuttler H.S Prannoy jumped one spot to enter the enter top-15 in the latest BWF World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

Prannoy, who recently produced some good performances — reaching back-to-back quarterfinals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750 — has returned to the top-15 almost after 4 years. Last time, he was World No 15, in October, 2018.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen continued to be the top-ranked Indian at the ninth position in the men’s rankings, while Kidambi Srikanth rose one position to 11th.

wo-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who had skipped the World Championships and Japan Open due to an injury, remained static at the sixth spot while London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal moved one place ahead to 31st in the womens’ list.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won their maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games, remained static at the eighth spot. (IANS)