Abhishek Banerjee dragged to court over ‘shot in the head’ remark

Majumdar said that initially he tried to file an FIR, but the police refused to file the case, so he was left with no other option but to approach the court.

During the march, pockets in Kolkata and adjacent Howrah district turned into virtual battlefields in which one assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police, Debjit Chatterjee was hospitalised and had to be admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital with broken limbs.

A day after that Abhishek Banerjee went to the hospital to meet the injured police officer and after that while interacting with the mediapersons, he said that “had he been in place of the assistant commissioner on the day of the agitation he would have shot in the head of agitators resorting to ransacking of public property.”

On Thursday, Majumdar personally appeared in the court and sought the judicial intervention so that police file the FIR in the matter. “A public representative cannot publicly make such comments and the police cannot remain silent on it,” he said.

Ridiculing the development, Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha member, Santanu Sen said that these were reflections of BJP’s political bankruptcy. “Being rejected by the people, the BJP leaders are taking refuge in the court and the central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to tinker with our leaders,” he said.

On September 27, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Rajasekhar Manta and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the West Bengal government to refrain from further unnecessary arrests and harassments of any individual in connection with the BJP’s march to the state secretariat of Nabanna against corruption issues on September 13. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on October 31.