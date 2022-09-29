Bust of Peter Garnet Marbaniang unveiled at Laitumkhrah in Shillong

Shillong, Sep 29: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong jointly unveiled the bust of former Member of Parliament, late Peter Garnet Marbaniang at Laitumkhrah police point on his 25th death anniversary on Thursday.

The bust was unveiled in the presence of Arch Bishop, Rev Victor Lyngdoh, Director General of Police, L R Bishnoi, family members and friends of late Marbaniang.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that unveiling of the bust of late Marbaniang was a powerful message to the future generation, reminding us about the contributions that were made by him and also reminding us about the values that he had stood for.

Deputy Chief Minister has called upon the people of the state to continue to follow the footsteps of late Marbaniang in trying to serve the people to the best of their capability.

Late Marbaniang was a member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during the year 1972 and 1983. He had served as a minister in the State government during 1975 to 1983.

Late Marbaniang was re-elected to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was 1988 and was serving as the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during 1988 to 1989.

He also represented the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency from 1989 to 1996.

Among the children of Marbaniang who were present on the occasion include East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh and SP of West Khasi Hills, Herbert G. Lyngdoh.