Man shoots girlfriend on road, gets killed by vehicle while fleeing

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Neha Mahato, 21, and her boyfriend Krishna Yadav, 25, had a heated argument on the road near a private hospital in Saravali.

Suddenly, Yadav whipped out a revolver and shot Neha in the head from point blank range, killing her instantly.

As the shocked locals rushed there, Yadav panicked and fled the spot but barely a couple of hundred metres away was knocked down and crushed under the wheels of the military vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital by the Boisar Police, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boisar Police have recovered the weapon from Yadav and have sent it for a forensic analysis, and his autopsy report is awaited to ascertain if it was an accident or suicide.

As per police preliminary probe, Yadav and Neha had been going steady for a year but he was not willing to marry her.

Neha’s family had given an ultimatum for marriage failing which they would fix her alliance elsewhere.