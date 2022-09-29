Praneeth bows out; Meiraba, Ruthvika in pre-quarters

HO CHI MINH, Sep 28: Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth suffered a shock defeat at the hands of fellow Indian Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar in the men’s singles second round at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Praneeth lost 21-17 18-21 13-21 to Satish Kumar to make another early exit from a tournament. Satish Kumar will now face Malaysia’s Ong Ken Yon next.

Also, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam eked out a thrilling 21-16 18-21 21-14 win over Malaysia’s Kok Jing Hong to set up a fight with Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen, who beat India’s Mithun Manjunath 21-17 21-7.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also notched up an sensational win over Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto 14-21 22-20 21-12.

Harshit Aggarwal defeated Mongolia’s Batdavaa Munkhbat 21-15 21-13.

In the women’s singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde progressed to the pre-quarterfinals after getting a walkover and will face Vietnam’s Thi Trang (B) Vu next. (PTI)