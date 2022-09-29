FIFA-AFC delegation meet SAI, AIFF officials

New Delhi, Sep 28: A delegation from FIFA and AFC met with the top officials of the All India Football Federation and representatives from its various State FAs and other stakeholders on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The delegation including director, Strategic Projects & MA Governance, FIFA Nodar Akhalkatsi, senior MA Governance service manager, FIFA Sarah Solemale, strategic development manager, FIFA Alessandro Gramagila, senior manager, South Asia, MA Division, AFC Sonam Jigmi, arrived at the Football House to meet AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, and secretary general Dr Shaji Prabhakaran.

Upon arrival, the FIFA-AFC delegation held a meeting with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), where Sandeep Pradhan, Director General, SAI was present.

After having intense discussions on the improvement of football in India at the grassroots level, the delegation met Prabhakaran and the respective state football associations of the AIFF immediately after.

The focus of the meeting was to understand the practical problems the state FAs face in promoting the game across various sectors of the country.

The meeting evolved around the strategies to meet the challenges ahead and instruments to overcome them. (IANS)