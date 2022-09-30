6,067 ‘Special Executives’ to assist Tripura police in tackling crime

Agartala, Sep 30: The BJP government in Tripura would recruit 6,067 Special Executives to assist the police in dealing with various crimes, a minister said here on Friday.
“These contractual Special Executives would assist the police to deal with the drug menace, various small crimes and crimes against women and children. They would be attached with the police stations across the state,” the minister told the media.
Currently, several thousand Special Police Officers (SPOs) are helping the police and other security forces to deal with the insurgency related matters and other unlawful activities.
