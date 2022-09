Guwahati, Sep 30: In tune with the ongoing “Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav”, Tata Institute of Social Sciences- Guwahati (TISS-Guwahati) Off Campus organised a blood donation camp at their campus titled Rakt Dhara in collaboration with the state-of-the-art Model Blood Centre, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital today.

The team of doctors and staff of GMCH were there in the campus from morning till afternoon. A total of 26 students, faculty and staff donated blood in the camp.