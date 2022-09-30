SPL champs Mawlai to play Langsning

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 29: Having already secured the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 title, Mawlai SC will finally get their hands on the trophy on Friday, following the conclusion of the 56th and final match of the season.

The last meeting will be between Langsning FC and Mawlai and will begin at 2:15pm at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, will attend the final as the chief guest.

This season of the Shillong Premier League was of special significance as it marked the return of top flight local football after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also extra special for Mawlai, who were back in the competition after several years in the First Division and the Shillong Premier League title is the icing on the cake for their players, management and, most importantly, supporters.

Mawlai have been absolutely imperious this season, winning 10 of their 13 games so far and having conceded only seven goals while scoring 31.

The only spot still left up for grabs is second place. Rangdajied United FC, who played their final match on Monday, currently hold it with 28 points. However, Langsning could reclaim it if they beat Mawlai tomorrow, which will be no easy task.

Mawlai fielded a largely second string side on September 17 in their penultimate fixture (and lost to Rangdajied) but they will want to end the season on a winning note, especially as a thank you to their many fans who are expected to gather at the ground.