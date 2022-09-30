Two-lane flyover in Guwahati opens ahead of schedule

Guwahati, Sep 30: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that apart from ongoing projects, a slew of infrastructure facilities were on the anvil for the overall development of Guwahati.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-lane flyover at Arya Nagar here, the chief minister said a Rs 600 crore-worth project was being given the final shape for improvement of roads and drains in the city.

Regarding the 790-metre flyover at Arya Nagar, built at a cost of Rs 149.07 crore since February 2021, Sarma said the flyover has been completed in just 19 months as against the earlier target of 30 months and that the new facility would reduce traffic congestion, especially in the area between Arya Nagar (formerly known as Sarab Bhatti) and Lokhra Chariali.

Congratulating PWD (Roads) and M/s Hi-Tech Constructions and all stakeholders involved in the project for completing the construction much ahead of schedule, the chief minister informed that the under-construction 4-km flyover at Maligaon would be completed by Bohag Bihu next year (April 2023) or latest by Durga Puja next year while the flyover at Zoo Road would be completed by April 2024.

“The Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be completed within a year and a half. We have lined up several other projects for the city. Work to construct a 6-km flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidam will start once the Zoo Road flyover work is completed,” Sarma said.

“On the other hand, the tender process for the Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge over the Brahmaputra is underway and work is expected to begin by early 2023,” he said.

The chief minister informed that a ring road between the national highway in Khanapara, Baihata, Sipajhar, Kuruwa and Narengi would further boost communication and work would start by August next year.

He further revealed a plan to connect Khanapara to the LGBI Airport in Borjhar through a ropeway.

“A similar project is being planned in Varanasi. Such a ropeway is not only environment friendly but is conducive for smooth traffic,” he said.